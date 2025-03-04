Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has confirmed that Hamas rejected a proposal to extend the temporary ceasefire, despite Israel’s full compliance with the framework for hostage releases. Speaking to international media, Sa’ar stated that Israel upheld its commitments, including the facilitation of humanitarian aid, until the last possible moment.

“Saturday was the last day of the first phase of the framework for the release of our hostages,” Sa’ar said. “Israel has fully implemented its part, including the part of humanitarian aid, fully and down to the last day.”

According to Sa’ar, Israel accepted a US-backed proposal, led by President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to extend the ceasefire. However, Hamas refused the offer, forcing Israel to take action.

“Unfortunately, Hamas rejected the offer,” Sa’ar stated. “Accordingly, Israel stopped enabling the entry of aid into Gaza.”

Sa’ar emphasized that Hamas has exploited humanitarian aid for its own financial and military gain, using it as a primary source of income to fund terrorism.

“Aid that goes to Hamas is not humanitarian,” he said. “Unfortunately, Hamas’ takeover of goods turned it into an economic engine for them. It became the number one budget income for Hamas in Gaza. They use that money for terror, to restore terror capabilities, and to recruit more terrorists.”

The Foreign Minister referenced past statements by former US President Joe Biden, who warned that international assistance would be cut off if Hamas diverted or stole aid.

“Let me be clear,” Biden said in October, “If Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people and it will end.”

Sa’ar also noted similar remarks made by former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“They are not only taking over the humanitarian aid,” Sa’ar warned, “They are shooting the civilians who try to get access to the aid. They use it as an engine in their war against Israel. This cannot continue and will not continue.”