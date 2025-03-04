Israel Security Agency (ISA-Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar presented the findings of the October 7th inquiries to the agency's staff and mentioned his responsibility for the failure.

"I took responsibility and I intend to realize it. But timing has significance," Bar was quoted by Channel 12 as saying.

"I am not satisfied with the return of 179 hostages. I am looking at the 59 who remain," the director stated.

He emphasized that he would not leave the agency before the creation of a state inquiry commission and also indicated successors. "The moment I see that it's happening, I would like to pass the baton to one of my two amazing deputies."

Bar pledged to use all his power to prevent the appointment of a director from outside the agency.