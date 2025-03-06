Rabbi Seth Farber, chairman of ITIM, which helps people navigate Israel’s religious bureaucracy, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about how his organization is attempting to bridge the gaps with Israel's religious leadership.

"October 7th was a Renaissance of Jewish life among average citizens", he says and explains the challenge: "In the issues of marriage and divorce, the numbers have plummeted. 28% fewer people are getting married in Israel than got married 10 years ago. 581,000 people who are Jews have moved to Israel, but aren't recognized as Jewish because of their conversions."

The recent Rabbinical elections have created an opportunity for change, Rabbi Farber explains: "The new Chief Rabbis were elected about six or seven months ago and they're open to thinking about new things. This is not an impediment, but an opportunity for people to live Jewish lives in Israel."

Rabbi Farber noted the consequences of the Rabbinate's practices thus far. "The religious establishment has been taken over by "reformers". It's such a tradition filled with opportunity, and they've disenfranchised the community from it. To a large extent, they've made it irrelevant to the average Israeli."

He clarified that he has no dispute with the Rabbis. "The Rabbis are the good guys. It's the Rabbinate that has become overpoliticized. I think now there's an opportunity to change that and bring people back to feeling connected."