Survivor of captivity Eli Sharabi will meet tonight (Tuesday) with President Donald Trump along with a delegation of other survivors.

Prior to the meeting, Eli told Channel 12 News: "Our mission in life is to bring them all home. The people of Israel must take a breath after the trauma of 7 October. We see this meeting with Trump as a mission to restore hope to Israel. We hope that the Almighty will tell us what to say. We will not disappoint the families of the hostages, the soldiers, and the entire people of Israel."

Trump invited Eli Sharabi to a special meeting with him at the White House following his interview on the television program Uvda last week. The meeting was also attended by the released hostages Omer Shem-Tov, Iair Horn, and Keith Siegel.

Sharon Sharabi, who accompanied his brother, related the preparations for the meeting. "We came here to do the best job for the people of Israel, we understand its magnitude. The President likes bold decisions, and these decisions must be made to bring the hostages home."

He also referred to the conversation between his brother and the Prime Minister. "He congratulated him on his return, even apologizing that it took so long. There is no ill will in Eli, he said it from the very beginning. There is certainly an issue of responsibility, but we are looking forward. There are 59 hostages to be brought home, that is our prime concern, and it must be his prime concern as well."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Sharabi, "I welcome your return home. I know that you are enduring difficult days. My wife and I would like to console you on your terrible loss – of Lianne, Noiya and Yahel, and your brother Yossi."

"I understand the magnitude of the loss; this is awful. I want you to know that I regret that it took us such a long time. We fought hard to get you out; your brother and the entire family fought hard. Sharon was in close contact with me the entire time."

"I tried to speak with you about 10 days ago and I am pleased that it is happening now. I greatly appreciate the bravery with which you have told about what you endured, and it is very important that you also tell this to President Trump."

"I wish you a successful trip, and when you return, I would be pleased for us to meet, when it is possible. We embrace you will all our hearts."

Sharabi responded "I am very happy to be home and be reunited with my family. The other hostages, certainly the living, urgently need to return home to their families."

"And of course, the deceased hostages, including my brother Yossi, must be brought back for burial in Israel so their families can cry over their graves."

"I thank you for your efforts in this direction. Sharon and I will make our efforts with President Trump, and maybe with our joint efforts we will bring this saga to a close."

Prime Minister Netanyahu replied:

"This is the objective, and I want you to know that we will not relent for a moment, including even as I am speaking to you."