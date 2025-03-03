A photograph of kidnapped soldier Matan Angrest was published tonight (Monday) on the Uvda program on Channel 12.

The photograph was published by Matan's family and was taken from a video made by the Hamas terrorist organization. It comes six months after the first sign of life from Matan, when Hamas released a recording of him appealing to the Prime Minister to release him.

Anat, Matan's mother, turned to Netanyahu after the release of the recording last September and said, "My son Matan is now appealing to you from the depths of the earth, from the hell he has been in for almost a year. I ask that you listen to him and hear him, that you look at the many unequivocal facts and make the right decision."

Matan was kidnapped on October 7 from the tank he was fighting in, while his other tank companions fell during the battle near the Nahal Oz base.

Last month, the Angrest family revealed that they had received another sign of life from him during the hostage releases of the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

Matan's mother Anat shared that the testimonies about her son's condition included "harsh details." Matan was kidnapped on October 7 from a tank, covered in burns. "We heard that he was being held there in difficult conditions because he is a soldier," she told Channel 12 News.

Hagi, Matan's father, said, "We heard from the returnees a sign of life regarding our dear son Matan. It moved us very, very much. It is time to return him as soon as possible along with everyone else. Return our Matan to us along with the other hostages immediately. Their situation is difficult there, it is time to return them."

He added in an interview with Ynet, "We woke up last Saturday all excited, waiting to see life coming out of hell. When we saw the images we were shocked. We know these hostages from everything, and we didn't recognize them," he said of the images from the release of Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi, who were badly malnourished when they were returned to Israel.