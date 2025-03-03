Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to attend a Knesset discussion on the establishment of a state Commission of Inquiry into the failures of October 7 initiated by the opposition.

Bereaved families came to the podium after a confrontation with the guards who initially refused to let them toward the podium. During Netanyahu's speech, the families turned their backs on Netanyahu, and Knesset Speaker Ohana ordered the families to be removed, but Netanyahu said that the protest did not bother him.

"We are preparing for the next stages of the War of Revival. We will not stop until we achieve all the goals of victory," Netanyahu said.

He then promised: "We will return all the hostages, to date we have already returned 199. In the current deal, we returned 25 hostages alive, twice the number that Hamas specified in the negotiations - which it ultimately torpedoed. You don't tell the families of the hostages that."

Netanyahu warned Hamas, "If you don't release our hostages, there will be consequences you can't imagine. We are preparing for the next stages of the campaign, not everything is going to be obvious - and that's a good thing."