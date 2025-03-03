Purim is approaching, and while most children are giddy with excitement, newly orphaned children of fallen soldiers are drowning in their grief too much to feel any shred of happiness.

A campaign is calling on the community to fulfill the mitzvah of Matanot La'evyonim (gifts to the poor) by supporting these victims of the war. Funds raised through Organization Shomrei Yisrael will provide 86 families of orphaned children whose fathers were killed in battle with essentials, much-needed mental health care, and rehabilitation services to help these children heal from the heartbreaking trauma of losing their fathers.

Click here to donate>>>

This Purim, we can bring light into the lives of those who have paid the heaviest price for our country’s security and give them the gift of healing.

Because no child should grieve alone. Especially on Purim.