Time went by and Arab shepherds from the nearby Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Yatta began to graze their flocks in the firing zone, and Israeli military exercises suffered increasingly as more and more squatters made their way into the area. They began to build and develop illegal residential clusters inside the firing zone, with the help of massive foreign funding and legal support, and were soon joined by armies of international “activists” and anarchists whose objective was to support the PA’s annexation of the strategic territory and to demonize Jewish settlers, the IDF and the State of Israel as a whole.



In an effort to prevent the enforcement of demolition orders issued by the Israeli authorities, the squatters spent more than two decades arguing their case before Israel’s highest court, not known for its love of the Jewish settlement, claiming that their ancient villages were being threatened and that they would be left homeless if the “communities” of Masafer Yatta are destroyed. The court considered evidence – real, historic, factual documentation – that disproved each of the squatters’ claims:

Far from being threatened with homelessness, the squatters of Masafer Yatta actually own homes in nearby Yatta; the “villages” in the firing zone never existed.