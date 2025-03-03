"No Other Land" creators receive the Oscar
In a glittering Hollywood ceremony, the Oscar for best documentary was awarded last night to an extreme anti-Israel concoction of misrepresentations and outright fabrications.

Oscar awards 2025/screenshot Regavim
The Israeli government has failed to overcome antisemitism in the public diplomacy war in this case, and doing so seems to be an insurmountable task in a world willing to swallow every lie as long as it is anti-Israel.

“No Other Land,” awarded an Oscar for Best Documentary, focuses on the so-called villages of “Masafer Yatta” and presents Israelis as violent, immoral occupiers supported by a cruel and bloodthirsty army.

The facts - but who needs facts? - tell a completely different story: Arab squatters, supported and funded by foreign governments and anti-Israel organizations, set up a network of illegal outposts inside an active military training ground. The squatters spent years in Israel’s Supreme Court in an attempt to block the demolition of their outposts – but their claims of indigeneity, victimhood, homelessness and dispossession were disproven by the very evidence they brought to the court.

The film presents over a decade of carefully staged and curated footage, filmed in an area designated as an IDF live-fire training ground in 1980, following a meticulous survey of what has always been desert wasteland. After determining that the Ottoman, British and Jordanian designations of the area as uninhabited, ‘imminent domain’ property of the state were accurate, the State of Israel registered and designated the area as IDF Firing Zone 918; for decades afterward, the Israel Air Force and numerous IDF infantry divisions conducted live ammunition drills there.

Time went by and Arab shepherds from the nearby Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Yatta began to graze their flocks in the firing zone, and Israeli military exercises suffered increasingly as more and more squatters made their way into the area. They began to build and develop illegal residential clusters inside the firing zone, with the help of massive foreign funding and legal support, and were soon joined by armies of international “activists” and anarchists whose objective was to support the PA’s annexation of the strategic territory and to demonize Jewish settlers, the IDF and the State of Israel as a whole.

In an effort to prevent the enforcement of demolition orders issued by the Israeli authorities, the squatters spent more than two decades arguing their case before Israel’s highest court, not known for its love of the Jewish settlement, claiming that their ancient villages were being threatened and that they would be left homeless if the “communities” of Masafer Yatta are destroyed. The court considered evidence – real, historic, factual documentation – that disproved each of the squatters’ claims:
Far from being threatened with homelessness, the squatters of Masafer Yatta actually own homes in nearby Yatta; the “villages” in the firing zone never existed.

Nonetheless, the squatters of Masafer Yatta continue to stage and incite confrontations with the residents of nearby Jewish communities and IDF forces. Their illegal outposts host a garden variety of international troublemakers – anarchists and anti-Israel “activists” who have been trained to turn on the cameras provided by pro-Palestinian Arab NGOs when Israeli civilians or soldiers react to their provocations. This is the stuff of which “No Other Land” is made.

The Palestinian Arab propaganda film “No Other Land” ignores the facts, disregards years of legal consideration, makes no attempt to present another side of the specious narrative of displacement and occupation, and glosses over a host of very problematic facts that arise in the film itself, such as the fact that the star of the show and his family make their living from an illegal – and massively polluting - petrol station in the middle of the desert, or the massive financing for the entire illegal enterprise provided by foreign actors.
There is no mention of the Oslo Accords, the bedrock of international law that makes the EU’s support illegal, nor is there any attempt to explain why so many foreign “tourists” live in the “villages” of Masafer Yatta.

Meir Deutsch, Director General of the Regavim Movement, dedicated to the protection of Israel's national lands and resources throughout the country, said: "This is a propaganda film that serves the false Palestinian Arab narrative, and seeks to undermine the legitimacy of the State of Israel in the international arena in order to cause boycotts and sanctions of IDF fighters. The film serves the pro-Palestinian agenda that seeks to advance political and legal steps against Israel; to this end, it presents the rule of law in Israel as illegitimate and harms Israel's ability to maintain order and enforce the law in Judea and Samaria.”

“The State of Israel must not abandon the public diplomacy arena and must present the historical truth to the world,” Deutsch continued. “At the same time, it must stop the entry into Israel of foreign anarchists who continue to operate in Judea and Samaria and cause unrest on the ground. Because, really - we have no other country."

Head of the Har Hebron Regional Council Eliram Azoulay remarked: "We who live in the area know the truth: we have seen Hamas use the same propaganda and lies, presenting the Arabs as downtrodden victims of 'occupation' while at the same time creating a de facto Palestinian Arab state by building strangleholds of illegal construction around Jewish communities as the anarchists that work with them ignite confrontations that produce the juicy images for Palestinian Arab propaganda.”
There is only one truth. At the Oscar ceremony, it was in hiding, hanging its head in shame.

Rachel Touitou is Regavim's Intl Press spokesperson.