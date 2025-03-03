Less than a week has passed since Maccabi Tel Aviv scored a surprising victory against its Turkish rival Fenerbahçe, which is ranked second in the EuroLeague, Europe's most prestigious basketball league, and a game between the Israeli champion and a Turkish team is again making headlines.

This time Maccabi will face off against Anadolu Efes on March 28th as part of the EuroLeague.

The game between the two was originally scheduled to be played in Turkey, where Anadolu usually hosts its home games, but due to the tensions and hostility to Israel by the Turkish government and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the game will be moved.

The game will be hosted in Riga, Latvia, which has hosted Israel's games in various European tournaments in the past.