Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Oren Marmorstein, tweeted on Monday against the decision to bring together the High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention.

"Israel strongly rejects the planned conference of the High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention, set to take place in Geneva," he wrote. "The planned conference is part of the legal warfare against Israel. The High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention have convened only three times in the past – all of them in relation to Israel – rendering this event inherently political and a blatant politicization of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law."

Marmorstein claimed the meeting was encouraging terrorism. "The Swiss decision to convene the High Contracting Parties at this sensitive juncture demonstrates that this conference serves merely as another platform to attack Israel, a democratic country, and embolden terrorist organizations that have shown utter disregard for humanity and the law."

"The baseless decision to convene the conference, along with the unprecedented scope and revisionist nature of the expected outcome - which reinterprets existing legal obligations as well as not allowing Member States to properly express their reservations - further proves that the conference is driven by a one-sided narrative."

Marmorstein stated that Israel will not cooperate. "Aiming to advance the legal campaign against Israel, this entirely political and contentious conference should not be taking place, and Israel will not lend its hand to this agenda-driven initiative."

"States that value the Geneva Conventions and their implementation and the proper administration by its depository should not participate in the conference."