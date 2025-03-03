American-Israeli diplomat Dore Gold passed away on Monday at the age of 71.

Gold, who served in the past as the director of the Foreign Ministry, Israeli Ambassador to the UN, and diplomatic advisor to PM Netanyahu, was among those who laid the foundations for the Abraham Accords. He was central in shaping Israel's foreign policy.

His last position was as President of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

Gold was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and immigrated to Israel in 1980.

His funeral be held at 4:00 p.m. Israel time at the Kehillat Jerusalem funeral home in Har Hamenuchot in Jerusalem. He is survived by his wife, two children, and six grandchildren.