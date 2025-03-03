IDF representatives presented the findings of the October 7th inquiry to the residents of Netiv Ha'asara, and on Monday, Kan Reshet Bet radio published quotes from the meeting.

17 residents of the village were murdered in the massacre and the officer who presented the inquiry repeatedly apologized for the military's conduct. "I am ashamed that two weeks before October 7th, the IDF held ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, and commanders who I grew up on got up on stage and said, 'Never again.' I am ashamed that in Netiv Ha'asara, there is not one IDF casualty, not one IDF soldier. All of those killed were civilians. It should not have been that way."

The officer told the residents that the investigation was partial because the other security bodies—the police and ISA—did not participate in the military inquiry. "Each body wants to investigate itself at the first stage, and we still haven't gotten to that stage, but we are waiting to do a complete inquiry."

At one point, Sabine Taasa, a resident of the village who lost her son, Or, and ex-husband, Gil, in the massacre, disrupted the officer: "No one used their guns. What gun? Gil took the gun, and that's how they found him. If he hadn't run to get a gun, maybe he'd still be with us now."