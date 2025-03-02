Ilan Dalal, the father of the hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, told Aryeh Eldad and Tal Shalev on radio 103-FM what in his opinion the Israeli government needs to do to free his son and the other hostages.

"Now it's most important to free them and for that, you need a long-term ceasefire and to withdraw from Gaza," Dalal stated.

Regarding the halt of aid shipments into Gaza, he said: "I think that it won't help the hostages, I think that stopping the aid now - after we didn't do so for a year and six months - it will be in our hands since Hamas doesn't care about the population of Gaza, the hostages don't get food anyway, whether there's a supply or not."

Dalal continued to explain: "Returning to war now makes no sense - they can day from an IDF airstrike, we can't operate in Gaza with full force - there are places that we know that there are hostages there and we won't get there. If they want to topple Hamas in the future the most correct thing to do is to get the hostages out of there."