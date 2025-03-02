Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep gratitude towards US President Donald Trump in a video statement on Sunday, emphasizing his unwavering support for Israel.

"I want to thank President Trump for his unwavering support for Israel," Netanyahu stated, acknowledging Trump's commitment to strengthening the relationship between the two nations.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Washington, Netanyahu praised Trump as "the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House." He reiterated that "President Trump shows that friendship each and every day."

Netanyahu highlighted Trump’s contributions, particularly in relation to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. "He has shown it through his visionary plan for Gaza, this is a plan which Israel fully supports," he stated.

The Prime Minister also noted Trump's role in ensuring the supply of critical military equipment to Israel. "He's shown it by sending us all the munitions that were being held up. This way he is giving Israel the tools we need to finish the job against Iran’s terror axis."

Furthermore, Netanyahu praised Trump for his diplomatic efforts in addressing the hostage crisis. "And he has shown it by fully backing Israel and putting the pressure to release the hostages where it truly belongs – on Hamas."

Netanyahu confirmed that Israel has accepted a plan proposed by Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, aimed at extending a temporary ceasefire. "Israel has accepted President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff’s plan to extend the temporary ceasefire by 50 days, during that time we can discuss the conditions for a permanent ceasefire that will end the war in Gaza."

Outlining the details of the proposal, Netanyahu stated, "In Witkoff’s plan, half of the hostages would be released right away and the remaining half would be released if we reach an agreement on a permanent ceasefire. Again, Israel has accepted this plan. I accepted this plan. But so far, Hamas has rejected it."

He further criticized Hamas's demands, stating, "Hamas had also put forward positions for a permanent ceasefire that are totally unacceptable."

Netanyahu defended Israel’s recent decision to halt the flow of goods and supplies into Gaza. "Israel has decided to stop letting goods and supplies into Gaza, something we've done for the past 42 days. We've done that because Hamas steals the supplies and prevents the people of Gaza from getting them. It uses these supplies to finance its terror machine, which is aimed directly at Israel and our civilians – and this we cannot accept."

He warned of further measures if Hamas continues to hold hostages. "We will take further steps if Hamas continues to hold our hostages. And throughout this, Israel knows that America and President Trump have our back."

Concluding his statement, Netanyahu expressed his appreciation once again: "Thank you again, President Trump! Thank you for all you are doing to return our hostages, bolster our security and provide a future of prosperity and peace for all the peoples of the Middle East."