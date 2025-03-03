The last many months have been painful for Chagit and her three children, after Abba was killed in a drone attack.

In attempt to cheer up her house, this past Friday, on Rosh Chodesh Adar, Chagit took out the box of Purim costumes for the kids to try on. When eight-year-old Zivi saw their late Abba’s bear costume sitting on the top of the box, she announced: "Imma, I don’t want to have Purim this year without Abba. I will stay home and help you prepare for Shabbat."

Chagit and 85 other war widows are learning just how many places the pain reaches. Chagim can be salt on their raw, open wounds of loss, and for their children, it is no different.

Last year, Adar was Zivi’s favorite month. Now, she doesn’t know where to put herself or her pain. Zivi is a young child, but she is old enough to remember her Abba vividly, and understand that he is not coming back to deliver mishloach manot with her this year.

Bring Zivi joy this Purim >>

Shomrei Yisrael is here for these children, and their mothers who can’t face Purim this year. We are running a huge Purim bonanza for these orphans, amongst regular events, and are supporting their families with essentials and psychological help.

Shomrei Yisrael presents Am Yisrael with an opportunity to extend a hand to those who have paid the heaviest price in this war, and to give them a joyful holiday of Purim.

Take part in a monetary Purim gift for every orphaned family whose fathers were killed in this war. Donations fulfill the mitzvah of matanot la'evyonim and bring light back into their lives.

It’s time to celebrate, it’s time to help.

Make Purim special for these families >>>>