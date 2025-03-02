MIGDAL HAEMEK, ISRAEL — Just days before the engagement of his daughter, Rabbi Tzion was preparing for what should have been the happiest day of his daughter’s life.

But then, in a tragic twist, he didn’t wake up.

The grief from the sudden loss of a husband and father has sent shockwaves through the entire Migdal HaEmek community. And for his daughter, who wishes to remain anonymous, the emotional toll has been unimaginable. Additionally, the financial strain is more than they can bear.

Rabbi Yitzchak David Grossman, who knew Rabbi Tzion personally, has made a personal plea: “The family lives in a rented apartment and owns no assets — no vehicle, no pension funds, and no financial savings. Here in Migdal HaEmek, everyone is doing their utmost, but this community is far from wealthy. With her husband’s passing, the widow is left living in poverty with her young daughters. With the wedding approaching, their situation is dire. They desperately need external support!”

Your donation can help provide a dignified wedding for a young woman, just as her father would have wanted.

Please, help this grieving family today.