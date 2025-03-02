Thousands gathered on Sunday to pay respects to Shlomo Mansour, aged 87, whose body was released from Hamas captivity last week.

The funeral procession left the Great Synagogue in Rishon Lezion, passed the Yad Mordechai, Keshatot, and Sa'ad Junctions, and reached Kibbutz Kissufim, where Mansour was buried.

Mansour is survived by his five children and 12 grandchildren.

A large crowd, carrying flags, participated in the procession in Rishon Lezion and along the route.

President Isaac Herzog stated at the funeral: "These are days of soul-searching. Days in which the painful IDF investigations into the failures of October 7 are being published. Days of change—of a transition in the IDF’s leadership, of deep, painful scrutiny of the grave and profound failures that led to the October 7 massacre. These are difficult days, filled with deeply painful revelations. But we know: there is no way to repair and rectify without investigating in depth all that led to this horrific massacre. There is no way forward without taking full responsibility—bearing its full weight—to ensure that we never again experience such a catastrophe."

Later, Herzog stated: "From here, I call on everyone to act responsibly, to carefully weigh every word, and to fully grasp the implications of every statement. We are at a critical juncture, and we must do everything in our power to fulfill our moral duty: to bring them all home."

He declared: "I make this commitment and cry out what we all know: we will not be whole. The Jewish people will not be whole. The State of Israel will not be whole—until we bring them all back. Every one of our tortured brothers and sisters, both the living and those no longer among us—home, from the depths of hell, down to the very last one. And until we guarantee the security of Israel’s citizens, and our continued existence here, together, in this good land."

Mansour, who was the oldest hostage, was abducted from his home and was led out by terrorists who tied his hands. He was murdered on the same day by Hamas terrorists. He was returned together with the bereaved hostages Ohad Yahalomi, Tsahi Idan, and Itzik Elgaret, who were murdered in captivity.

credit: יוסי זליגר/TPS

