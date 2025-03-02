We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Terumah

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Nir Shaul

In Parashat Terumah, the Zohar explains that the Holy Land is the Center of the world, Jerusalem is the Center of the Holy Land, and the Holy of Holies is the Center of Jerusalem.



Question

Is the Land of Israel the Exact Center of the World?



Answers

1. It is the heart of life – vitality reaches the world specifically through Eretz Yisrael, as the heart pumps blood to the body’s organs.



2. The physical Eretz Yisrael has a special equilibrium, that requires it be at the center of the world.

Gemara: Ketubot 112a

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered

Rabbi Zera, upon reaching Eretz Yisrael, did not find a ferry to cross the Jordan river. In his haste to enter the Land, he took the risk of crossing on a rope bridge.



Question

Why did Rabbi Zera rush to enter the Land of Israel?



Answer

If Rabbi Zera had hesitated before crossing the Jordan, it might have prevented his entering the Land.

Location of the Week

Location: Tel Shilo Subject: Mishkan (Tabernacle)

Reference: Sefer Shemot Perek 26 Posuk 1

Written by: David Magence