אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Nir Shaul
In Parashat Terumah, the Zohar explains that the Holy Land is the Center of the world, Jerusalem is the Center of the Holy Land, and the Holy of Holies is the Center of Jerusalem.
Question
Is the Land of Israel the Exact Center of the World?
Answers
1. It is the heart of life – vitality reaches the world specifically through Eretz Yisrael, as the heart pumps blood to the body’s organs.
2. The physical Eretz Yisrael has a special equilibrium, that requires it be at the center of the world.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered
Rabbi Zera, upon reaching Eretz Yisrael, did not find a ferry to cross the Jordan river. In his haste to enter the Land, he took the risk of crossing on a rope bridge.
Question
Why did Rabbi Zera rush to enter the Land of Israel?
Answer
If Rabbi Zera had hesitated before crossing the Jordan, it might have prevented his entering the Land.
Location: Tel Shilo Subject: Mishkan (Tabernacle)
Reference: Sefer Shemot Perek 26 Posuk 1
Written by: David Magence
Afterwards, the Mishkan was built in Shilo where it stood for 369 years. Unlike the Mishkan of the wilderness and of Gilgal, the Mishkan in Shilo was a stone structure without a roof, which was covered by the yeriot (curtains) which are described in Parashat Terumah.
Tel Shilo was first excavated more than a century ago, and the excavations have been renewed and are ongoing. At the northern end of the Tel, there is a flat area carved out of the rock, whose dimensions accomodate the Mishkan and its courtyard, and is therefore assumed to be the actual site of the Mishkan.