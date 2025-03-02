Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei today (Sunday) took a dig at President Zelensky in Ukrainian over the latter's visit to the White House, where he was criticized by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Khamenei is considered a close ally of Vladimir Putin and Russia - especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, when, according to various reports, Iran is receiving a lot of information from Russia, including information useful to its nuclear weapons program, in exchange for supplying weapons used by Russia against Ukraine.

"The first lesson from the situation in Ukraine is that the US government's support for puppet regimes is an illusion. All governments must understand this," Khamenei wrote in Ukrainian.

He added that "all governments that rely on the support of the United States and Europe, let them see what the situation in Ukraine is like today."

On Friday night, Zelensky was thrown out of the White House after a heated argument in front of cameras with US President Donald Trump and his vice president, JD Vance.

"Your people are very brave, but you're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out," Trump said, adding, "I don't think it's going to be pretty, but you'll fight it out, but you don't have the cards."

Later Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, "We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."