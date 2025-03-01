Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has announced that ISA chief Ronen Bar cannot be fired without her position on the matter being requested.

A letter from Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon read: "We are not aware of any intention or decision regarding the ending of the ISA chief's term. In any case, this authority was given by law to the government in its entirety, wherein the start of the process of ending the term is in itself an administrative decision."

"Such a decision regarding the head of a defense system, and especially one who holds authorities of law enforcement, requires an organized process, based on professional reasons only, which relies on a solid and full base of facts, free of foreign interests, and which meets the instructions of the law, including the rules of administrative law."

He added: "Under the circumstances of the law, so long as the initiation of such a process is weighed, in order to ensure that the process meets the procedural and existential guarantees required, the political echelon will need to bring the matter for a prior examination by the Attorney General, before it can be advanced."

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi responded: "The Attorney General is once again mixing herself up with the Prime Minister, Chief of Staff, and ISA chief all at once. It seems to her that Israel is subject to a Council of Lawyers and not a sovereign country with an elected government."

"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu does not need 'permission' from her or from the legal assistant on call. The Israeli government is chosen at the ballot box- not by secretaries who confuse authority with kingship."