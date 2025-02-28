Qatar has submitted a memorandum to the international court highlighting the necessity of Israel's commitment to allow the UN and other international organizations to operate in 'Palestine'.

In the memorandum, Qatar requested that the court formulate an advisory opinion regarding Israel's obligations concerning UN activities, particularly the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), other international organizations, and third countries.

Furthermore, it was noted that Qatar expressed confidence that the court's opinion would clarify critical legal issues in ensuring the living conditions of the Palestinian people and their inalienable right to self-determination.

Last October, the Knesset approved a law to cease the operations of UNRWA in Israel, citing that some of its employees had participated in the October 7 massacre. Israel has accused UNRWA employees of involvement in terrorism for several decades, and claimed that the UN has not ended the problem despite large quantities of evidence presented by Israel.