Jaber Rajabi, who defected from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force revealed in an interview with Sky News Arabia that an attempt on his life left him permanently scarred.

Rajabi held several religious, political, and military positions in the regime's elite overseas unit, including coordinating armed factions loyal to Tehran. He then turned and became a vocal opponent of the Islamic Republic.

According to Rajabi, Iran attempted to poison him using arsenic. As a result, he is inflicted with incurable injuries.

During the interview, he opened his mouth to reveal that his teeth had fallen out due to the poisoning. He noted that he underwent 16 surgeries on his face as a result of exposure to the poison.