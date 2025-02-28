Over 45,000 runners participated in the Tel Aviv Marathon, which kicked off this morning (Friday, February 28) on the streets of the city. This is the 16th edition of the marathon, initiated by the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality. Runners set off on seven urban race routes across the city, including the full marathon, half marathon, 10 km race, 5 km race, and handcycle race.

Elite runners from Israel and abroad, including participants from Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, and other countries, competed with the goal of breaking the Tel Aviv Marathon record. Felix Kimutai from Kenya emerged as the champion in the men's marathon category, finishing in 2:12:13 hours but fell short of breaking the Tel Aviv Marathon record set in 2023 by Kenyan runner Mibei Dominic Kipngeno, which stands at 2:10:11 hours.

This year, as part of the Tel Aviv Marathon, the event honored Israel’s security forces, whose dedication made the marathon possible. For the first time, the event introduced the "Triumph of the Spirit” route – a special 3 km race dedicated to wounded IDF soldiers.

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, 59 yellow balloons were released at the start of each race, representing the hostages still held captive.

Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai stated: “The 2025 Tel Aviv Marathon concluded successfully, and I would like to congratulate all the participants – professionals, amateurs, children, and adults – who took part in Israel’s largest sporting event, experiencing a festive and athletic atmosphere throughout the city. This marathon was more than just a sports event; it embodied values of resilience, unity, and determination."

He added: "This year, we held it with heavy hearts, thinking of our loved ones still in captivity and our heroes who have fallen in war. We bowed our heads in their memory, embraced their families, and looked ahead – toward the triumph of the Israeli spirit. We were proud to salute our heroes – the soldiers, the wounded, and their families – who serve as an inspiration to us all. The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality continuously promotes and encourages residents to engage in physical and sporting activities throughout the year.”