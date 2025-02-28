In honor of Rosh Chodesh Adar, dozens of yeshiva students arrived at the rehabilitation department of Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer to celebrate the new month with the recovering wounded IDF soldiers.

The students held the traditonal Hallel prayer for the start of a new Hebrew month along with the patients and medical staff.

The event was initiated by volunteer Hanan Barel, who has been conducting a daily 'Israeli Heores' prayer service since the outbreak of the war.

Among the participants were students of the Yeshivat Orot Shaul, headed by the Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Tamir Granot, alongside students of Yeshivat Yeruham and the Beit Midrash for Renewal.

The prayer was accompanied with musical instruments and dancing along with the recovering patients and their families.

After the service, the participants sat down to a Torah lesson delivered by Rabbi Granot.