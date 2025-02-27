International campaign: Bibas murders = pure evil

The Prime Minister's Office National Public Diplomacy Directorate launched an international campaign this week about the murder of the Bibas family by the Hamas terror organization.

The campaign, which was approved by the Bibas family, intends to memorialize and emphasize the tragedy of October 7th, and to emphasize the unbearable cruelty of Hamas and the other terror organizations in the Gaza Strip.

As part of the campaign, billboards were posted with pictures of the victims and their details, along with the words: "Stand against pure evil." Along with the billboards, awareness videos portraying the abduction and murder of the Bibas family were published.

The campaign, which launched on Wednesday, has already been seen by millions. It was published on billboards in central cities in the US including New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and Miami as well as in digital activities in the US and central cities in Europe such as London and Berlin.