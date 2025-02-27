A new awareness video, produced with advanced technology, illustrates the kidnapping event and the horrors of captivity through the eyes of Kfir Bibas, a 9-month-old redhead baby who was kidnapped and murdered along with his 4-year-old brother and their mother, Shiri Bibas.

The video is an awareness campaign for the world, showing the murderous actions of the Hamas terrorist organization and issuing a call to the international community not to close their eyes – #DontCloseYourEyes.

Those behind the video stated that it aims to remind the world that Hamas is ISIS.

The video is an initiative of the Israeli Congress and the high-tech headquarters, produced by Screen Post Productions. "We hope and pray that all our brothers and sisters will return home soon safely," the initiators stated.

"The video was approved by the dear Bibas family, and we send a big hug to Yarden and the entire family from here," they added.