Tsachi Idan to be laid to rest on Friday in central Israel

Tsachi Idan, who was murdered while in Hamas captivity and returned to Israel on Wednesday, will be laid to rest on Friday in central Israel.

The Idan family and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum invite the people of Israel to stand along the route with Israeli flags and accompany Tsachi on his final journey.

At 10:00 AM, a public memorial ceremony will be held at Bloomfield Stadium - a farewell tribute organized by the Hapoel Tel Aviv supporters' club and football fans in general. Tsachi was a passionate supporter of Hapoel Tel Aviv football club.

From there, the funeral procession will continue to the cemetery at Kibbutz Einat where a private ceremony will be held with his family and loved ones.

Tsachi Idan was abducted from his home on October 7th, 2023, while hiding in the safe room in his house with his wife, Gali, and three children. His eldest daughter, Ma'ayan was murdered in front of the family, while Tsachi was abducted by Hamas terrorists to Gaza.

The public is invited to stand along the route with flags and accompany him on his final journey to eternal rest.

Route:

- 11:15 AM: Bloomfield Stadium

- 11:30 AM: Kibbutz Galuyot Bridge

- 11:45 AM: Barlev Road corner of HaTayasim towards Mesubim Interchange/Aluf Sadeh Interchange Bridge

- 12:00 PM: Sha'ariya Interchange/Nachshonim Interchange

- 12:15 PM: Kibbutz Einat Junction