The Chief Rabbi of Israel and President of the President of the Chief Rabbinate Council, Rabbi Kalman Ber, today (Thursday) sent a moving letter of condolence to Yarden Bibs, who was returned from captivity this and yesterday buried his wife Shiri and his two children, Ariel and Kfir, who were murdered in captivity.

In the letter, which was addressed to Yarden and all members of his family, Rabbi Ber wrote: "Together with the entire House of Israel in Israel and in the Diaspora, my heart breaks at the terrible that has befallen you, like Job. Know that the entire people of Israel have accompanied you throughout all the dark days you have gone through. There are few words that can express the disgust of the soul at the actions of the vile murderers who did not spare even a baby and an infant."

Rabbi Ber emphasized the immense hardship that Yarden experienced in captivity: "You went through terrible days in captivity, fear and terror surrounded you... Our sages enumerate the most difficult situations that a human being can experience. At the end of their list, they say, 'Captivity is the hardest of all.'"

In his letter, Rabbi Ber sought to strengthen Yarden and look to the future: "I am convinced that it is the will of your wife Shiri, the God of Israel, that you raise your eyes to the future and, like a phoenix, gather strength to return to life. The enemy struck your body and cut off a large part of your life, but he cannot destroy your spirit. The continuation of your life will constitute a tremendous memorial for Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir."