White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff spoke on Thursday with Fox News about the current situation in the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as the first phase of the deal ends and ahead of his trip to the region next week.

"Phase one itself was an accomplishment, and it wouldn't have happened if not for Donald Trump's election, there's no doubt about that. The discussions were languishing, they'd been going on for the better part of a year. His election and motto of 'peace through strength,' resonate in the region and that's what jump-started everything," claimed Witkoff.

Witkoff expressed anger over the murder of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, calling it "intolerable," and stating: "I've met the family, they're devastated to find out that their loved ones have died and the way that they died, it's a horrible conclusion to it all."

Asked if President Trump is getting ready to escalate the situation, Witkoff said: "I would tell you that he's intolerant to terrorists, that's a fact. He's got a red line with regard to people who do heinous things like this. So if the question is if he's intolerant? Then the answer is for sure he is."

He explained that the President's "direction is we need to find a solution for this. There's no room for Hamas in Gaza, in the West Bank. You can see from their actions that they haven't earned that right to be there. That's the President's position, and we follow that direction."