The evil eye and hatred of the creations remove a person from the world (Pirkei Avot).

The nation of Israel must not mirror the ways of our foes, but it must not refrain from annihilating them.

Israel is struggling to maintain its mental resilience and emotional clarity as it continues to face relentless threats and heinous acts from all sides. In such times, it is tempting to mirror the ways of our enemies and fall into their vicious patterns of expression. Yet, it is crucial to stand firm, for unchecked rage, frustration, and hatred can consume us, dragging us into a sea of turmoil that threatens to destroy our lives.

Equally important is the esoteric teaching of Rebbe Nachman, as conveyed in Likutei Moharan 55: When the world is undergoing judgment, the total annihilation of our enemies is contingent upon our turning to God as the ultimate authority and seeking within ourselves the element of compassion.

Compassion, however, does not mean exoneration or inaction—just as compassion for a killer shark does not mean allowing it to roam freely on a public beach, unchecked and free to pursue its bloodthirsty instincts. One must stop it—and if necessary, eliminate it. If the nation of Israel comes ot the conclusion that its enemies must be deposed, eradicated, or removed, then such actions must be taken. However, we must guard ourselves against the venom of cruelty—the very force that has taken from the inhabitants of Gaza all semblance of humanity.

We must recognize that every being placed on this earth is granted a purpose, fulfilling a misson. Protecting ourselves from a shark does not require adopting its primitive, violent ways. Likewise, it is unreasonable to harbor deep resentment or hatred toward a creature that lacks intelligence and acts purely on instinct. We may take warranted action while still regretting the necessity of ending the life of one of God’s creations. But through it all, we must preserve the purity of our own nature.

Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers) 2:11 states:

Rabbi Yehoshua says: "The evil eye, the evil inclination, and hatred of the creations remove a person from the world."

The evil eye is, in essence, a metaphysical force—a violent emotion or intention that transforms into a potent form of prayer, calling for devastation. The wicked draw upon the strength of the evil eye, watching with patience and arrogance, awaiting the moment of action.

With the advent of modern technology, millions of digital eyes now are posed upon Israel, casting judgment and condemnation from afar. No longer is physical proximity required; the relentless demonization unfolds daily, magnified across screens and networks, fueling an unseen but formidable force of hostility.

The wicked draw the aspect of an evil eye upon their enemies, corresponding to “Not only this, but he sees happen to his enemies” (Berakhot 7b)… In this bitter exile the eyes of the wicked person are polished like a cast mirror and his poisonous eyes see into the distance, in the aspect of “they look on and deride me” (Psalms 22:18). (Likutei Moharan 55:3)

While the evil eye is a destructive force for all of humanity, its consequences are far more severe when embraced by the Jewish people—the moral foundation of the world. The potential for chaos becomes extreme.

God runs the world through compassion, and when we remove this essential element, we disrupt a delicate equilibrium. We must resist the temptation to fall into this destructive mindset, preserving the divine balance that sustains us all.

The world is built on kindness (Psalms 89:3)

The eye of the wicked is like an arrow—sharp and dangerous. Yet, his vision is dimmed when compassion is drawn into the world through the eyes of faithful Jews, who recognize even in his existence an expression of divine will. This current of goodness casts a troubling shadow upon the wicked, unsettling his worldview and weakening him.

When this divine wind blows upon us, it reaffirms our faith, purifies our hearts, and clarifies our vision, allowing pure and untainted prayers to rise from within us. We must approach God with absolute trust in His divine calculations, never allowing ourselves to be shaken by what may seem like the toleration of cruel injustices.

When the Hand of God is revealed, the shade is created in which the tzaddik (righteous person) is concealed from the poison of the evil eye, in the aspect of “I have sheltered you with the shade of My Hand” (Isaiah 51:16)... because of the shade, the light of his [wicked person’s] eyes is dimmed, preventing their poison from doing harm... in the aspect of “They are muddled in vision, [they stumble in verdict]” (Isaiah 28:7). (Likutei Moharan 55:3)

The depravity of our enemies, along with the vile essence of those we once did not consider foes, is being revealed with glaring clarity. Yet, this exhibition of brazeness is not without purpose—it is a calculated measure by God.

“I lift my eyes up to the mountains.” It is the aspect of the Holy One’s justice, corresponding to (Psalms 36:7) “Your justice is like the highest mountains” even though “Your judgment is” suppressed in “a great deep.” (Likutei Moharan 55:3)

The wicked are blinded to His existence and power, a fate that ultimately paves the way for their own destruction.

Prior to the destruction of the wicked, God’s countenance is covered and hidden in order to destroy the evildoers, in the aspect of “God’s countenance is in those who do evil, to destroy [them]” (Psalms 34:17). (Likutei Moharan 55:11)

The proper stance for Israel at this time is to position ourselves at the right hand of God. In Kabbalistic teachings, the right hand symbolizes chesed (compassion)—our birthright and our strength. We need not forsake our true nature to bring the world to redemption.

“Sit at My right hand, while I make your enemies your footstool” (Psalms 110:1.)