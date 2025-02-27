Israel Ganz, Chairman of the Yesha Council and head of the Binyamin Regional Council, stated in a conversation with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the Yesha Council’s Sovereignty Conference that the coming year must be marked by the application of sovereignty.

"Through dedicated efforts, CPAC voted in favor of a call to President Trump to promote the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. This is another step in the campaign we are leading in Israel and the US to bring about the application of sovereignty. We will do everything to make this year the year of sovereignty. We call on the Prime Minister to lead this move, and we are working in the U.S. to ensure the administration promotes and supports it," Ganz said.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich joined the call. "For many years, people have sacrificed their lives to make the public aware of the issue of sovereignty, and we will make it official with the support of the American administration. This is an opportunity that must not be missed."

Minister Orit Strock added, "The coming year will undoubtedly be the year of sovereignty. The entire nation understands that a Palestinian state poses an existential threat to Israel, and the alternative is sovereignty."

MK Simcha Rothman stressed that "the question of sovereignty depends only on us. We need to be united in our resolve. In the US, they understand this, and it’s a very significant window of opportunity—we must ensure we do what is necessary to achieve it. Things are happening on the ground, and we need to make sure they happen in the political arena as well. We must say loudly on every platform: We want sovereignty."

Omer Rahamim, CEO of the Yesha Council, concluded, "2025 will be the year of sovereignty because we have no other choice. We must take advantage of the credit we have from the US. It’s ours, and it will happen."