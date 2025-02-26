During a special ceremony on Wednesday, a Torah scroll was dedicated in memory of Ori Danino, who was abducted during the October 7th Massacre after saving many from the massacre at the Supernova Music Festival and was murdered in captivity.

The Torah scroll was donated by donors in Florida through the initiative of the philanthropist Shai Graucher.

Captivity survivor Eliya Cohen, who was held together with Ori for many days, told Ori's parents about the strength that their son displayed in captivity.

"We sat there all of us, each one told their story. He told me, 'Eliya, I left the party and managed to escape. Someone I didn't know called me and asked for help. Nothing mattered to me. I went there to save them and didn't know if I would return.

"He was very tough. He had a bullet in his shoulder. When I got to the tunnel he asked me to sit next to him. We were really good friends. I love you, and it's a great privilege for me to tell you these things," Cohen added.

He also noted that Ori's last request from him was that if he left captivity alive, Eliya would make sure a Torah scroll was written in his memory.

Written on the cover of the Torah scroll are words that Ori wrote: "I want to be good enough to the world to be the person who I would want to spend time with."