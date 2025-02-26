Israel is in discussions with the United States to extend the ceasefire for another few weeks so more hostages are released, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, hostages will continue to be released in exchange for Israel examining the possibility of withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor and the release of additional terrorists from Israeli prison.

The mediators are working so that the extension lasts the entire month of Ramadan.

An Israeli official stated that section 14 of the agreement allows for the extension of the ceasefire and Israel is prepared to continue discussing these issues, but would not agree for the negotiations to take place without compensation, that is, without the release of more hostages.