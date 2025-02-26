Thousands of Israelis across the country wrapped tefillin on Wednesday in memory of the Bibas family at orange stands set up by Chabad emissaries.

On Wednesday morning, Rabbi Nati Wagner and Rabbi Sharon Goshen from the Rambam neighborhood Chabad House in Rishon Lezion set up special tefillin stands along the route of the funeral procession, which left Rishon Lezion.

Thousands of Israelis who came to pay their respects to Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas took the opportunity to wrap tefillin in their memory.

Another prominent point where a stand was set up was the Sderot Junction, not far from the final resting place of the mother and children.

The emissaries and activists at the stands reported a particularly good response all over the country.

"Israel's heart is awake," the activists stated, "People from all sectors and ages come to wrap tefillin and memorialize the family that was brutally murdered in captivity."

The "Tefillin in Orange" initiative is just one of many that were created in recent days as an expression of unity and solidarity with the Bibas family.