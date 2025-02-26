Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Chairman MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionists) spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News and called for Israel to adopt US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza.

Rothman rejects the plan laid out by opposition leader MK Yair Lapid to hand the Gaza Strip over to the Egyptians who will later hand it over to the Palestinian Authority. "Lapid has so many plans that contradict each other, I don't know what to say about the new and improved stupidity. To give the PLO, the PA, the people who pay for slay, the people who sponsor the murder of children, control over Gaza is October 6th all over again. It's like Yair Lapid did not learn anything from what the State of Israel experienced on October 7th," Rothman remarks.

He adds: "When you have a President in the US whose idea is to get rid of the two-state solution and go forward to a real solution, to go at that time and offer a different approach that would bring us backward and the majority of the Israeli public is against, that may explain why Yair Lapid's numbers in the polls are plummeting."

Rothman says he believes Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip "injects common sense into the area. All the other ideas that we used to have from the Biden administration and others made no sense."

According to Rothman, "To say that people who have been taught from age zero to murder Jews just because they're Jews can not be part of the solution, they have to go somewhere else, and we will find what to do with this amazing piece of land called Gaza - that's a new idea, that's an idea that makes sense."

Rothman also believes that Israel should listen to Trump when it comes to fighting the war against Hamas. "The next stage must be to return to the fight, that's the only way we'll see all the hostages return. To adopt Trump's plan, to tell Hamas: 'Either you release all the hostages, or the gates of hell are going to open on you.' I think that's the only chance we'll have because if we have another deal, they will try to extort it, as they did."

He believes that Hamas will extort Israel once they receive what they really want like the Philadelphi Corridor, "Which they can pass through and smuggle things in and out. That will not bring us the hostages. What will bring us hostages, is Trump's idea."