Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has warned that time is running out to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, stressing that military action may be necessary if diplomacy fails.

Speaking to Politico in Brussels, Sa’ar said, "So we don’t have much time," pointing out that Iran has already enriched enough uranium for "a couple of bombs" and is actively working on weaponization.

While Israel remains committed to diplomatic efforts, Sa’ar admitted that the chances of success are "not huge," and warned that failure to stop Iran would be a "catastrophe for the security of Israel." He made it clear that "a reliable military option should be on the table" to prevent Tehran from reaching its nuclear goals. Otherwise, he cautioned, the region could face "a nuclear race in the Middle East with Egypt, Saudis, Turkey."

In addition to the nuclear threat, Sa’ar highlighted Iran’s growing influence in Judea and Samaria. "We are now confronting a huge attempt by Iran via money and weapons that are floating to what you call the West Bank," he said, accusing Tehran of seeking to "inflame these territories."

Meanwhile, Sa’ar defended Israel’s recent abstention in a UN vote on Ukraine, explaining, "We voted with the Americans and I do believe that Russia is the aggressor." He clarified that Israel remains aligned with Washington while prioritizing national interests.

Despite recent talks with EU officials, tensions with Ireland remain high due to its criticism of Israel’s military operations. When asked about his engagement with Ireland’s representative, Sa’ar responded, "I shook his hand," signaling the diplomatic strain between the two nations.