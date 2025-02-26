Over 800 soldiers were killed in the Swords of Iron War, many of them reservists who left their wives and children to serve on the front lines. Chagit’s reservist husband Natan, hy’d, was killed in a drone strike last October.

She has discovered a shocking challenge of widowhood: bureaucracy. Chagit has been attempting to apply for the monthly widow’s stipend from Bituach Leumi.

The 34-year-old mother of three has always been bureaucratically crippled, and finding time to wait in government offices or fill out forms is a near impossibility for Chagit in between her full-time job, and caring for her children on her own.

She recently left the Bituach Leumi office in tears, sobbing:

"Applying for this widow stipend is a full-time job! And when I’m finally signed up, the money will barely be enough to scrape by! It’s impossible for me to keep a job as the only parent at home, and our expenses are piling up. The stress is unbearable".

