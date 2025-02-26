IDF, ISA, and Israel Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities on Tuesday night in Judea and Samaria.

During the activity, 19 wanted individuals were apprehended and seven guns were confiscated.

In Kafr 'Aqab, IDF and Israel Border Police forces conducted an activity to search for weapons, during which they located six guns and apprehended one wanted individual.

Additionally, in Nablus and Sinjil, the forces apprehended three wanted individuals and confiscated a gun. In the area of Jenin, three wanted individuals were apprehended, and in Qalqilya, Immatain, and Bal'a, the forces apprehended eight wanted individuals and terrorist funds were confiscated.

The IDF stated: "The IDF and security forces will continue to act to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria to ensure the security of the citizens of Israel."