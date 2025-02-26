Ukraine’s victory against Russian invasion is in the best interest of the United States. Yet, President Donald Trump’s posture toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky betrays an hostility. Israel joined the United States in voting against a UN resolution that passed blaming Russia for the war, but perhaps it is time for a reassessment.

Trump’s dismissive approach to Zelensky, coupled with his reluctance to provide unwavering support to Ukraine, raises concerns about the motivations behind his actions. Even the Kremlin has reportedly been surprised by the extent of Trump’s animosity toward Zelensky.

To fully grasp this dynamic, it is essential to view it through the lens of Trump’s long-standing conflict with the Democratic Party. Trump perceives Zelensky as an extension of the Democrats, particularly former president Joe Biden, and regards the conflict in Ukraine as a proxy war intertwined with Biden family interests as well as broader Democratic “communist” and “globalist” agendas.

For years, Trump has fixated on allegations of financial misconduct linked to Hunter Biden’s position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. In 2014, while Joe Biden was vice president and actively shaping U.S. policy toward Ukraine, Hunter Biden took on a lucrative role at Burisma, fueling suspicions of ethical impropriety. Trump and his allies contend that Joe Biden leveraged his influence to shield his son from scrutiny, reinforcing Trump’s view that Ukraine is entangled in a web of Democratic corruption.

These allegations came to the forefront in 2019 when reports surfaced that then-president Trump had pressured Zelensky to investigate the Bidens. A whistleblower complaint later revealed that during a phone call on July 25, 2019, Trump had urged Zelensky to probe Biden’s role in the dismissal of a Ukrainian prosecutor who had previously investigated Burisma. This revelation triggered a politicized impeachment inquiry, with Democrats accusing Trump of abusing his presidential powers by withholding crucial military aid to Ukraine as leverage.

Although the then Democrat-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the Republican-held Senate ultimately acquitted him in early 2020. Trump’s lingering resentment continues to shape his adversarial stance toward Ukraine and its leadership while Kyiv crucially needs American support.

At its core, Ukraine’s stance against Russia revolves around two fundamental issues: territorial integrity and the survival of democracy. In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, defying international law and setting a dangerous precedent. Since then, Moscow actively incited separatism among ethnic Russian communities in eastern Ukraine.

The situation escalated in 2022 after Ukraine, at Biden's instigation, asked to join Nato, anathema to Russia due to the threat of Nato missiles on Ukrainian soil, and Russia launched a full-scale war, occupying parts of Ukraine’s south and east. In addition, Moscow orchestrated sham “independence referendums” in eastern occupied territories and unilaterally annexed those regions. Those actions have not only resulted in significant territorial losses for Ukraine but also gravely undermined Kyiv’s sovereignty.

Beyond land, however, Ukraine’s struggle is existential. Vladimir Putin envisions a future where Ukraine ceases to exist as an independent state. While he justifies his actions by citing historical ties between Ukraine and Russia, the reality is that Ukraine has forged a distinct identity, particularly after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It has been a sovereign nation for 34 years now.

Despite facing political and economic struggles, Ukraine has sought closer ties with Europe and the United States, embracing democratic reforms in the process. Putin views Ukraine’s Western-leaning trajectory as a threat, fearing that other post-Soviet states may follow suit . His ultimate goal is not just to crush Ukraine but to send a stark warning to any nation within Russia’s historical sphere of influence that dares to align itself with the West.

For now, Trump has returned to the White House and is advancing his agenda. However, mounting domestic and international pressures will eventually force him to confront the Ukraine crisis in a manner that aligns with broader Western security interests. While Trump will certainly resist, the political and strategic imperatives will also persist. The outcome of this ongoing struggle will have far-reaching consequences, shaping not only Ukraine’s fate but also the geopolitical landscape of Europe and the wider world for decades to come.

Ukraine’s battle is about more than just political rivalries—it is a pivotal test of European security, international stability, and the preservation of the liberal world order. European nations remain deeply concerned about the implications of Ukraine’s potential collapse for themselves, but this crisis extends beyond regional anxieties. The outcome of this war will influence the global struggle between democracy and despotism for decades to come, defining the future trajectory of other oppressed nations striving for self-determination.

At the Pirate Security Conference in Munich in mid-February, I underscored the dire global ramifications of Ukraine’s potential collapse. Such an outcome would deal a severe blow to the liberal global order, eroding the foundations of Western collective security, international institutions, and liberal democracy around the world.

The United States cannot afford to relinquish Ukraine to Russian aggression, as doing so would not only embolden authoritarian expansionism but also transform the crisis into a long-term national security threat—one that could ultimately pose an existential challenge to the U.S. and the West. Ukraine’s independence is not just a regional imperative; it is a strategic necessity for safeguarding the stability, security, and democratic integrity of the world.

Dr. Reza Parchizadeh, PhD (@DrParchizadeh), is a political scientist, security analyst, and international affairs specialist. He has written extensively on the development of liberal democracy worldwide, dynamics of authoritarian and totalitarian regimes, military and paramilitary applications of political ideologies, and global terrorism and sectarianism. He often explores the philosophical foundations of political systems and the real-world impact of political thought. His work frequently centers on the ideological and geopolitical strategies of Middle Eastern states, with a particular emphasis on interstate dynamics, regional stability, and interactions with the West. Parchizadeh has appeared on Al Arabiya, BBC, Fox News, and Radio Israel, and is a regular commentator on the U.S. government’s Voice of America.