US Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) announced Tuesday that he has introduced legislation to create a $250 bill with the face of President Donald Trump.

"Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Graving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump," Wilson wrote on X.

He explained that he believes the inflation of recent years has made a $250 bill necessary, stating that "Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President!" Wilson wrote on X.