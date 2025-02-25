IDF forces operating on Tuesday in various areas in Gaza fired to distance a number of suspects who approached them and posed a threat to their safety.

The IDF commented that a number of vessels were also identified violating security restrictions in the maritime space of the Gaza Strip, and that the forces fired to distance them. The vessels did not move, but after another round of fire, returned to shore.

"The IDF once again calls on the residents of Gaza to obey the IDF's orders, not to approach the forces deployed in the area and to pass through the agreed upon inspection routes," the IDF announced.

This morning, the Yedioth Ahronoth daily revealed that the ceasefire enabled Hamas to redeploy and plan additional attacks against Israeli civilians.

Military correspondent Yoav Zeitoun emphasized that "Hamas has not been defeated in the war; far from it. Many thousands of its operatives returned from the south of Gaza to the north after the withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor, hiding among the half a million returning Gazans."

According to the report, thousands of terrorists who returned to northern Gaza rebuilt military frameworks, on a company and battalion basis.

In addition, during the ceasefire, Hamas terrorists collected large quantities of explosives from IDF unexploded weapons, and used them to create new explosive devices.