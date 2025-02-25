Families of hostages whose loved ones are not included in the current phase of the deal delivered statements to the press from the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv this evening (Tuesday).

Yael Alexander, mother of Edan Alexander, said, "This is the simple truth: the situation with the hostages becomes more urgent every day. They are working on Phase 2 now. We don't see it as a Phase; we see it as the way to bring our son home. It doesn't matter what you call it; what matters is that there is an agreement to bring the remaining hostages home as soon as possible."

"Time is not on the hostages' side. That is why we are grateful for the leadership of President Trump. From the beginning, he has understood exactly how to get this deal done, and his leadership has truly changed the situation. We are closer to bringing them home than we have been at any point in the last 508 days.

"President Trump has created an opportunity, and we absolutely must seize that opportunity to bring them home. 508 days of darkness and uncertainty is too long. It's time to end it," Yael said.

Ilan Dalal, father of Guy Gilboa Dalal, said, "Hello everyone, my name is Ilan Dalal and I am the father of Guy Gilboa Dalal who has been held captive in Hamas tunnels for 508 days. For 508 days he has been tortured, starved, humiliated, and bound in chains."

"A few days ago, we saw the horrifying Hamas video - where they told him he was going to be released and instead brought him to watch the release of Omer, Eliya, and Omer. Guy and the rest of the hostages don't have time. We need to bring everyone back now.

"We call on President Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to come here immediately and ensure that the deal for the release of all hostages is completed as soon as possible," Ilan said.