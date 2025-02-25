The post-World War II international order of human rights was built on the ashes of dead Jews, whom the world refused to save as they were being led to the death camps of Birkenau and Treblinka.

Here we are: that international order has just been dealt a mortal blow by the defense of Hamas, which has staged a spectacle, returning the bodies of murdered Jewish children.

The two little Bibas children were not murdered with firearms but strangled, and, after death, “terrible acts” were committed on their bodies.

Is this the “armed resistance” praised by the our esteemed philosopher Judith Butler?

French professor of sociology, Guillaume Erner, had already said that Kfir Bibas introduced the monstrous concept of “hostage newborn” into our vocabulary. I had never seen it before. I had never heard it before.

On October 7th, terrorists in Gaza killed many other children. Entire families.

The Siman Tov family was murdered, including the beautiful 5-year-old twin daughters and the 2-year-old son Omer; their bodies were burned.

The Kapshetar family, including Aline, 8, and Ethan, 5, massacred while returning from a family trip.

On the day that Hamas showed the world the coffins of the Bibas brothers, one could only expect what we saw Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur, do,… send a request to the Spanish government to stop selling weapons to Israel.

From Save the Children - remember them? - comes a post about Gaza, but about Palestinian Arab children receiving vaccinations against polio from Israel (part of the strange “genocide” in which Israel organizes vaccinations of the population it is supposed to be eliminating).

From Oxfam comes an alarming post about the hygienic conditions in Congo. No, nothing about the 70 Christians beheaded in a church in Congo (the only Western government to report what happened is the Hungarian government).

Amnesty International on the Bibas family is shocking. It compared the Palestinian Arab terrorists imprisoned and with 40-50 life sentences to the Bibas children,murdered and mutilated, as “civilians detained arbitrarily”.

In Gaza, 365 square kilometers for two million people, there are a thousand non-governmental organizations, a third of which are foreign (even the Palestinian Arab ones receive generous Western funding). Gaza has the highest concentration of NGOs in the world. In the Congo, two million square kilometers for 95 million people of which nine million are displaced, there are the same number of NGOs as in Gaza. Yet, in 500 days of captivity of Israeli hostages in Gaza, not one NGO has ever asked for, let alone demanded, their unconditional release, without ifs and buts.

“Look, there are many reasons to light up the City Hall, the problem is to hold political positions,” said the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala.

Indeed, Sala has always found many reasons to light up the City Hall, and almost all of them are useless.

He lit up the facade of Palazzo Marino for refugees.

Palazzo Marino then decided to dim the lights for Energy Saving Day (Sala compared Greta Thunberg to Anne Frank).

Then Palazzo Marino was dyed blue for Europe Day.

Then it was dyed purple for people with disabilities.

But on October 7th, the mayor of Milan said no to lighting up the Palace in white and blue as a sign of solidarity with Israel. The Israeli flag and the (horrible) peace flag remained up for just 24 hours.

No orange color for the Bibas brothers, killed and mutilated by terrorists in Gaza. The mayor refused to do it.

Even Israel's most bitter enemies, the anti-Semites of yesterday and today, are tempted to keep a low profile after the news of the strangulation and mutilation of the Bibas brothers.

What cause demands the sacrifice of an 9-month-old baby, a 4-year-old child, and their mother?

What cause demands the extermination of an entire people?

What cause feeds on the massacre of civilian families?

What cause sublimates death and places no value on human life?

What cause can raise its children to be so fanatical that they hate other children they don't even know?

The only relief is that the two little Bibas boys and their mother never knew about the mayor of Milan, Amnesty, Oxfam, Save the Children, Francesca Albanese and all the other humanitarian clowns who make up the "humanitarian" soundtrack of the West, while their captors cut off the breasts of Israeli women and sold the heads of their victims.