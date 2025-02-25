Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivered the following speech during the funeral of Oded Lifshitz, the 83-year-old slain hostage whose body was returned by the Hamas terrorist organization last Thursday.

"Oded, my dear, unfortunately, I never had the privilege of knowing you personally. But since our day of disaster—October 7—you have become a part of all our lives. In fact, like so many in our nation, I feel that I already know you well: from the interviews, speeches, and conversations of the remarkable Yocheved; from countless hours of discussions with your impressive family; from reading the articles of Nachum Barnea and your fellow journalists about you; and from the stories shared by more and more of your friends—who loved you dearly—who have made you a familiar face across Israel and around the world. You embodied the quintessential Israeli spirit: an embodiment of your generation, of your homeland.

"An Israeli, a Zionist, a Jew, a man of humanity, a lover of his people and of all people. A kibbutznik, a pioneer, a fighter, a community builder, a passionate member of Hashomer Hatzair, a man of action, and above all—a devoted family man. A man who loved peace and pursued peace, always extending his hand to his neighbors in a spirit of reconciliation—doing so with wisdom and depth, understanding that this was a supreme strategic interest for the State of Israel. And to our deep sorrow, you were abducted to Gaza and brutally, monstrously murdered by terrorists filled with blind hatred.

"I stand here, on the soil of your homeland, as President of the State of Israel, on behalf of the State of Israel, I ask you—beloved Oded, I ask Yocheved and your dear family—for forgiveness. Forgiveness that the State of Israel did not protect you, your family, and your kibbutz. Forgiveness that in the face of such inhuman cruelty, you were left to stand alone. Forgiveness that we did not manage to rescue you and bring you and all your friends home safely, out of the clutches of the murderers. I ask forgiveness.

"I ask this forgiveness with humility, also from all of you — courageous and noble members of Kibbutz Nir Oz. As President of the State of Israel, in this painful and agonizing moment, I bow my head before you and ask forgiveness from you all: forgiveness that on that cursed day, we were not there for you. Forgiveness for the failure and the blindness that led to the unbearable price you paid—and that we all paid.

"In these days, as we lay your loved ones to eternal rest, from every home, every path, and every heart in Nir Oz, one can hear the cries, tears of grief, and bitter weeping. And we all cry with you.

"I know that you, along with thousands of others—families and communities—carry within you the horrors of that dark day. I have heard from you and so many others the cry and just demand for proper recognition for the voices, the testimonies, the stories, and all the documented accounts of those whose world was shattered on October 7.

"I renew my call from here for the establishment of a State Commission of Inquiry, the highest standard for a just nation—to thoroughly and professionally examine everything that led to this failure and this terrible disaster. This is a critical milestone in the journey toward healing, rebuilding, and strengthening the state and our society after this profound rupture.

"Beloved Yocheved—the heart of the entire nation was with you when you returned from darkness and, together with your determined and courageous family, led a global struggle to bring Oded and his friends home. Michal and I, and the entire people, saw clearly how you carried Oded’s image with you everywhere, close to your heart. His well-being was so dear to you, so deeply tied to your own.

"We stand before the breathtaking landscapes of the western Negev, and our hearts fill with love for this land—for its soft soil, for the stunning red blossoms that have begun to bloom before our eyes. And at the same time, it is unbearable to think that this very earth—this land of the western Negev—will today embrace Oded, and tomorrow beloved Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel Bibas. I send my deepest condolences and strength from the entire people of Israel to Yarden Bibas and the entire family.

"In these moments, filled with tears, mourning, and grief, I want to say to you—beloved community of Nir Oz: I first encountered your immense spirit in the evacuee hotels. Throughout these painful months, we have seen in you—and even had the privilege of receiving from you—so much strength, resilience, and hope. We saw in you the very essence of Nir Oz: “Not weary of the road, but forging the path.”

"I look at you and know, with absolute certainty: The community of Nir Oz will prevail. The community of Nir Oz will live and flourish. The community of Nir Oz will be rebuilt and will rebuild. Nir Oz will continue to be a symbol—of determination, of building, of faith, and of great hope. The entire people of Israel will stand with you every step of the way.

"For this, we have a supreme and critical mission—to urgently bring back all the hostages to their homeland. Every single one of them.

"From the testimonies of those who have returned—including those who are with us here today—it is unequivocally clear: every one of the hostages is a humanitarian case. For all of us, each of them is a whole world, but for you, they are much more than that: they are your families, your friends, the beloved people with whom you grew up, part of your lives, part of your very souls. I pledge to you: I will not rest and I will not be silent until they all return home. Every single one of them. The living to their families and homes, and the fallen to be laid to rest in dignity.

"Together with you, I bow my head in gratitude and reverence before the many bereaved families who have paid such a terrible and heavy price for the return of the hostages and for restoring the security of the citizens of Israel. From here, I send a prayer and a longing for true peace and true security for our people and our country. I pray for the success and safety of the soldiers of the IDF and for the healing of the wounded—both in body and in spirit.

"May the soul of Oded Lifshitz, beloved and cherished, and the souls of all those murdered in Nir Oz and the western Negev, and of all those who fell or were slain on October 7 and in this difficult war, be bound in the bond of life for eternity. May their memory be etched in the heart of our people for generations to come."