The sounds of sirens pierced the chilly morning air on Tuesday in the southern Golan Heights after a suspected aerial infiltration was identified for the first time after months of silence.

The sirens sounded in several communities in the area including Yonata, Hispin, Ramat Magshimim, and Avnei Etan.

The IDF updated: "Interceptors were launched toward a suspicious aerial target in the area of the Golan Heights."

Later the IDF determined the incident as a false identification. "Interceptors were launched toward two suspicious aerial targets that were subsequently determined to be false identifications. The incident has concluded and it is under review. Sirens sounded regarding rockets and missile launches in Avnei Eitan due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interceptions, no injuries were reported."

MDA and United Hatzalah tended to several individuals who suffered from shock.