Professional IRGC officers and experts in various fields are physically present in Lebanon and closely accompany and mentor Hezbollah. This involvement includes efforts to transfer weapons and cash, as well as overseeing investigation teams and evaluations of Hezbollah’s military, intelligence and security performance during the war and the reasons for its failure.

In addition, it appears that the IRGC are helping Hezbollah to adjust and make changes in the structure of the organization and its economic institutions in order to reduce expenses and streamline its conduct. We also assume that the IRGC will also assist in the training and instruction of new recruits to Hezbollah, with an emphasis on the combat units (such as the Radwan unit and Naser and Aziz geographical units) that lost many operatives, both regular and reserve.

It is estimated that about 4,000 Hezbollah operatives were killed during the war and thousands more were injured. Overall, an estimated 15–20% of Hezbollah’s 100,000-strong regular and reserve forces were injured (killed and wounded).

Hezbollah’s military rehabilitation efforts, which are expected to cost a lot of money and last several years, are likely to involve many IRGC units, especially from the Quds Force.

These will include logistics, technology, and training units.

We believe that the commander of the Syria-Lebanon Corps (18000) of the Quds Force will head and coordinate these efforts. At the time of writing, it is not clear who replaced Abbas Nilforoushan who was eliminated along with Nasrallah on September 27, 2024. Recent reports suggest Jawad Ghafari, who previously commanded this corps, was called back in to fill this position, but we cannot confirm this.

Division 8000 – This division, headed by Hassan Habibi, is responsible for weapons production as well as for training and integration of weapon systems among Iranian-backed organizations and militias. The division oversees specialized units, each with a specific specialization, such as UAVs (8050 and 8090), missiles and rockets (8020), naval activity (8030), air defense (8040), and more.

Division 8000 and its subordinate units are known to cooperate with Iranian institutions and companies in the field of weapons in order to develop and improve capabilities and combat equipment.



It is reasonable to assume that the operatives of these units will work alongside operatives from the parallel units in Hezbollah’s strategic arrays, such as Unit 127 (UAVs), air defense, anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles, units related to naval activity, and more.