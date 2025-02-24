It’s not often I get to write a column about myself. However, I am honored to work within a national America First organization representing Jewish American veterans, those currently serving in the military and their spouses and families. Included here are some of the highlights written by the leaders of the organization I am proudly giving a Jewish presence to:

“America First Veterans (A1 Vets) proudly announces the appointment of Cindy Grosz as the organization’s National Jewish Warfighters Advisor. Grosz, an award-winning media personality, brand ambassador, and Jewish activist, brings decades of experience in advocacy, media, and grassroots organizing to this crucial role.

Known as “The Jewess Patriot,” Grosz hosts the popular program "Right ForAmerica” on WGBB AM/FM. She has been a steadfast advocate for Jewish causes, notably leading the longest ongoing whistleblower retaliation lawsuit in New York, exposing antisemitism in elementary school classrooms.

“We are honored to welcome Cindy Grosz to America First Veterans (A1 Vets) as our National Jewish Warfighters Advisor,” said Jason Loughran, Chairman of America First Veterans. “Cindy’s unwavering dedication to the Jewish community, her fearless advocacy, and her leadership in the America First movement make her the perfect choice for this role. She will be instrumental in ensuring Jewish veterans and warfighters have a strong voice in our organization and nationwide.”

Grosz’s appointment underscores A1 Vets’ commitment to recognizing the contributions and concerns of Jewish service members and veterans within the America First movement. Her expertise in both media and activism will be invaluable in amplifying the voices of Jewish veterans and ensuring that their needs and history are preserved and honored.”

The organization’s first joint statement with me applauds President Trump’s Gaza proposal. and strategic initiative to develop the Gaza Strip in partnership with Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This visionary plan represents a bold step toward securing long-term peace and economic stability in the region, offering a pathway to prosperity for Israelis and those Palestinian Arabs who remain in Gaza. For decades, radical terror groups have exploited the Palestinian Arabs, using them as pawns to advance an agenda of destruction. This development plan disrupts that cycle by introducing real opportunities for economic empowerment, safety, and regional collaboration. A prosperous Gaza can be a peaceful Gaza.

Among my other first priorities are to meet veterans and learn their stories to share for education curriculums and create legislation. Since 2025 is an election year in many local races, which usually means little public interest, I plan to take advantage of connecting candidates with Jewish veterans to address their needs and advocacy.

One of my first priorities is to work with the bipartisan coalition of senators and congressional representatives to honor the memory of Master Sergeant Robbie Edmonds as we mark 80 years since the conclusion of World War II and the Holocaust.

To mark that key historical milestone, S.262 was introduced in a bipartisan fashion in the Senate by Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Brian Schatz (D-HI) https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/262,_and H.R.921 was introduced in the House by Representatives Tim Burchett (R-TN-2) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL-23) https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/921, this to award Roddie Edmonds the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the highest civilian honors in the United States.

This prestigious recognition is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the security, prosperity, and national interest of the United States.

Roddie Edmonds was a U.S. Army sergeant during World War II, and his courage in the face of unimaginable danger serves as a powerful testament to the values of bravery and humanity. While held as a prisoner of war in a Nazi camp in 1945, Edmonds was ordered by his Nazi captors to separate Jewish soldiers from the rest of the American POWs. Rather than comply, Edmonds stood resolutely and declared, "We are all Jews here." This bold act saved the lives of over 200 Jewish American soldiers, while Edmonds placed himself directly in harm's way, knowing that refusal could result in execution.

It’s also the perfect time to prepare Jewish War Veterans and current Jewish military and chaplains honoring and celebrations as the country is preparing for the 250th Anniversary of Independence Day. President Trump has already publicly announced that he plans to make it spectacular.

Americans then and now can thank Jews for their contributions to living the American Dream. Let’s face it, if Haym Salomon had not helped finance George Washington’s military strategy, we might not be celebrating our 250th anniversary of freedom. Additionally, about 100 Jews served in the American army under Washington.

I am honored to be an envoy for Jews, for the Trump administration and for veterans.

And Arutz Sheva adds: Mazel tov to you, Cindy!! Much success!