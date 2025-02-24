Ill-equipped for the plummeting temperatures in Israel, fighting soldiers are facing an unexpected challenge. As the winds howl on Israel’s Northern border in the Golan Heights, the days are biting and the nights are downright frigid.

“I’m fighting up North in the Lebanese buffer zone, and it’s bitterly cold at night. We sleep outside in the cold dark terrain, with only an army tent protecting us. We aren't equipped for these plummeting temperatures, and are desperate for help so we can sleep at night.”

To combat Winter Storm Coral, Shomrei Yisroel is now fundraising to purchase 100 powerful wireless heaters. Each is capable of heating a standard 6-soldier tent and can be charged at the base before the soldiers are sent out into the field.

Donate here>>

Funds are going to purchase heating units at $2,600 each, and thermal clothing and blankets for soldiers as well. These will be game changers for hundreds of soldiers, giving them a warm night's sleep despite the freezing weather.

The soldiers are relying on the public to fight the frost, as they have no resources of their own. Readers can keep our fighting soldiers warm at night by donating to the Shomrei Yisroel fundraising page.

DONATE HERE TO KEEP A SOLDIER WARM