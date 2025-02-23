For the first time in years, the highest forum for managing Israel-EU relations (the Association Council Meeting) will convene tomorrow, attended by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar, and the ministers of foreign affairs of EU member states.

The highest forum for managing Israel-EU relations is convened under the Association Agreement, which serves as the legal framework for relations between Israel and the European Union, Israel’s largest trading partner.

Alongside the high-level diplomatic discussions that will take place at the meeting, addressing key strategic issues, the gathering is also intended to promote and enhance existing cooperation between Israel and the EU in trade, research and development, science, and culture.

The joint sub-committees between Israel and the EU in these fields have recently been reactivated after a year and a half of suspension, in preparation for the meeting.

Regular discussions will allow a return to constructive cooperation based on the importance of Israel-EU relations.

The meeting will take place at the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium. During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sa’ar will deliver remarks and hold discussions with senior EU institution officials.

During his visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sa’ar will hold meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other senior EU officials. Sa’ar will also meet with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and EU Minister of Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas.

Additionally, Minister Sa’ar will hold bilateral meetings with senior officials from Belgium’s new government, including Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot and Belgian Minister of Defense Theo Francken.

Furthermore, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will meet in Brussels with the ministers of foreign affairs of Hungary, Romania, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Finland, and Slovakia.

Tomorrow (Monday) at 18:30 (Israel time), Minister of Foreign Affairs Sa’ar will hold a joint press conference with Kaja Kallas, the EU’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar stated: "The convening of the Association Council Meeting is significant, and I look forward to a constructive dialogue between the EU and Israel. Israel is a pillar of stability and strength in the turbulent and unstable Middle East. Strong Israel-EU relations are in the interest of both sides, and I will continue working to strengthen them."