New details were revealed on Sunday about the miracle that occurred at the Bat Yam bus terminus explosions last Thursday.

United Hatzalah volunteers and security forces escaped death when they left the scene of the explosion just minutes before the third bomb exploded.

Shmuel Malka, director of United Hatzalah in Bat Yam, said to Kol Barama Radio that he arrived with a team of volunteers at the scene of the first explosion on Menachem Begin Street within minutes.

While they were scanning the buses at the terminal, another explosion was heard in the nearby parking lot. The team went to check the source of the explosion, when the third explosion occurred, in the exact same location where they had been standing only minutes earlier.

"We walked among the buses to locate the source of the explosion and see if there were any casualties," Malka described. "It was truly a miracle that we got out of there in time."

According to Malka, not only the rescue workers were saved, but also the security forces and many civilians who could have been injured by the explosion.